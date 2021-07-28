Turkey arrests man behind app linked to 2016 failed coup

On July 15, 2016, factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Heeding a call by the president, thousands took to the streets to stop the coup. A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded. Around 35 alleged coup plotters were also killed.

Gulen, a former Erdogan ally who lives in Pennsylvania, denies involvement in the coup attempt.

Turkey has designated his network a terror group, which it has named the Fethullahist Terror Organization, or FETO.

The government declared a state of emergency after the failed coup and launched a massive crackdown on the network.

Around 4,900 people have since been sentenced to prison, including around 3,000 who were given life sentences. More than 130,000 people were fired from public service jobs, including more than 20,000 military personnel.