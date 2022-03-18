Turkey builds massive bridge linking Europe and Asia

“The 1915 Canakkale Bridge will leave this history of collision and conflict behind and will be a bridge between East and West, starting a new era of peace and prosperity,” South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during the ceremony, in reference to the Canakkale region's historic battlefields.

The bridge, which was build by a consortium of Turkish and South Korean companies, will also strengthen the bonds between Turkey and South Korea, Kim said.

The “1915 Canakkale Bridge" cost 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to build but Turkey will save 415 million euros ($458 million) per year from a reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions, Erdogan said. He announced the bridge’s toll will be 200 Turkish lira ($13.60).

The bridge’s architecture is awash with symbolism. It’s central span of 2,023 meters (6,637 feet) is in recognition of the year 2023, when Turkey celebrates the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, Erdogan said. The height of the bridge’s towers is 318 meters (1,043 feet) — a nod to March 18 (or 3/18) when Turkey commemorates soldiers killed during the Gallipoli sea and land battles.

The World War I Gallipoli campaign aimed to secure a naval route from the Mediterranean Sea to Istanbul through the Dardanelles, and take the Ottoman Empire out of the war. The April 25, 1915 Gallipoli landings marked the start of a fierce battle that lasted for eight months. Around 44,000 Allied troops and 86,000 Ottoman soldiers died in the fighting.

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and South Korean PM Kim Boo-kyum, left, attend the opening ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, in Çanakkale, western Turkey, Friday, March 18, 2022. The bridge links the Asian side of Turkey with European side over Dardanelles Strait. (Turkish Presidency via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and South Korean PM Kim Boo-kyum, center left, attend the opening ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, in Canakkale, western Turkey, Friday, March 18, 2022. The bridge links the Asian side of Turkey with European side over Dardanelles Strait. (Turkish Presidency via AP) Credit: Uncredited