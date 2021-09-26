Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

But Erdogan has remained defiant. “Of course, of course, yes,” Erdogan said after stating Turkey would make its own defense choices, in response to Brennan’s question on whether Turkey would buy more S-400s.

Before departing New York, Erdogan told journalists that relations with President Joe Biden hadn't started well despite what he called his good work with previous U.S. leaders during his 19-years at Turkey's helm.

“I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying Thursday.

Erdogan also told Turkish media that Turkey would buy new missile defense systems if needed and that it was already developing its own.

The issue is one of several sticking points in Turkish-American relations that also include U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who Turkey considers terrorists, and the continued U.S. residency of a Muslim cleric accused of plotting the failed coup attempt against Erdogan’s government in 2016.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 29.