Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

Despite the curfew, hundreds of soccer fans were out in Istanbul late Saturday to celebrate the Super League win for Besiktas.

New infections and COVID-19 deaths exploded after Turkey lifted most restrictions in March, prompting the government to introduce a full lockdown at end of April. It was the strictest measure the government had taken since the beginning of the pandemic, following record new cases above 60,000 a day.

Health ministry statistics showed 11,472 new cases reported Saturday and an overall confirmed death toll of 44,537. Experts say both numbers, like in many nations, are undercounts due to limited testing and missed cases.

Turkey's president said the COVID-19 restrictions aimed to reduce new cases to below 5,000 a day so that Turkey's vital tourism industry wouldn't be devastated for a second straight summer.

Backdropped by the historical Yeni Cami (New Mosque), a youth jumps from the Galata Bridge into the Golden Horn leading to the Bosphorus Strait separating Europe and Asia, in Istanbul, Friday, May 14, 2021.Turkey is in the final days of a full coronavirus lockdown and the government has ordered people to stay home and businesses to close amid a huge surge in new daily infections. But millions of workers are exempt and so are foreign tourists. Turkey is courting international tourists during an economic downturn and needs the foreign currencies that tourism brings to help the economy as the Turkish lira continues to sink. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

People ride bicycles on a deserted road during a lockdown, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Turkey is in the final days of a full lockdown and the government has ordered people to stay home and businesses to close amid a huge surge in infections. But millions of workers are exempt and so are foreign tourists. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

