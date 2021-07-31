Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

Speaking from the town of Manavgat, Erdogan announced that the Turkish government would cover the rents for people affected by the fire and rebuild their homes. He said taxes, social security and credit payments would be postponed for those affected and small businesses would be offered credit with zero interest.

“We cannot do anything beyond wishing the mercy of God for the lives we have lost but we can replace everything that was burned," he said.

Erdogan said the number of planes fighting the fires had been increased from six to 13, including planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, and that thousands of Turkish personnel as well as dozens of helicopters and drones were assisting the firefighting efforts.

At least five people have died from the fires in Manavgat and one died in Marmaris. Both towns are located on the Mediterranean and are tourist destinations.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 400 people affected by the fires in Manavgat were treated at hospitals and released, while 10 others were still hospitalized for fire injuries. In Marmaris, 159 people were treated at the hospital and one person was still undergoing treatment for burns.

In southern Hatay province, flames jumped into populated areas but were later apparently brought under control.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

Firefighters in Italy's Sicily on Saturday battled dozens of blazes fueled by high temperatures, prompting the region’s governor to request assistance from Rome. Some 150 people trapped in two seaside areas in the city of Catania were evacuated late Friday by sea, where they were picked up by rubber dinghies and transferred to Coast Guard boats.

Temperatures in Greece and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (more than 107 Fahrenheit) Monday in many cities and towns and ease only later next week.

Turkey has blamed some previous forest fires on arson or outlawed Kurdish militants. Erdogan said Saturday that authorities were investigating the possibility of “sabotage" causing fires.

Tourism is an important source of revenue for Turkey, and business owners were hoping that this summer would be much more profitable than last year, when pandemic travel restrictions caused tourism to plummet.

___

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman looks at the wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.(AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man watches wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People watch wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A helicopter pours star on wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man watches wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman reacts as she watches wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People pray as they watch wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman tries to stop an advancing wildfire in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watches from his plane the wildfires in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli watch from his plane the wildfires in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, front, speaks to his ministers about the wildfires in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited