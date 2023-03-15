X

Turkey floods kill 5 in earthquake-affected provinces

Turkish officials say floods caused by torrential rains have hit two provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquake and killed at least five people

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month's earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said Wednesday. A number of other people were reported missing.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Gov. Numan Hatipoglu said. Four people were missing.

Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province, Gov. Salih Ayhan told HaberTurk television.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.

The powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged.

