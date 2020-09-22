Turkey, Greece soon to resume talks on resolving disputes

Following mediation efforts by Germany and others, Turkey pulled back the ship to port and both countries eased their naval presence and halted military exercises, paving the way for a dialogue.

It was not clear when the talks would begin.

Erdogan told Merkel and Michel that “steps to be taken by Greece” would determine the course of the talks.

The Turkish leader also said he hoped that the next European Union summit would breathe new life into Turkish-EU ties, including allowing Turkish citizens visa-free travel rights to Europe and sealing a new agreement on migration.

EU members Greece and Cyprus had been pushing for EU sanctions against Turkey at the Sept. 24-25 summit meeting due to Turkey's search for energy inside Cyprus' economic zone. But the summit has been postponed for a week because Michel has gone into quarantine after a close collaborator was diagnosed with COVID-19.