Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing

Eight people received prison terms raging between seven and 10 years for membership in Gulen's network or for aiding the group, which Turkey has designated a terror organization.

Six defendants were acquitted of all charges, the agency reported.

The court also ruled to suspend the case against Gulen and eight defendants who were being tried in absentia.

The defendants have rejected all accusations against them and are expected to appeal the ruling. Gulen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup or the Russian diplomat’s assassination. Turkey is seeking his extradition.