Turkey probes human trafficking using official passports

The scandal first surfaced last week after it emerged that 43 out 45 people who had traveled to Hannover, Germany, in September to attend an environmental workshop never returned home.

The workshop had been organized by the ruling party-run municipality of the Yesilyurt district in Turkey's eastern Malatya province, which also reportedly arranged for the attendees to be issued special Service Passports. Those are reserved for public servants or for others travelling on official business.