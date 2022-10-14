Turkey, Russia to study Putin's gas hub proposal

“There will be no waiting,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Turkey has long voiced a desire to become an energy hub.

Energy analysts have, however, questioned the likelihood of the proposal to ship gas to Europe via Turkey getting off the ground, with European leaders criticizing Russia’s reliability as an energy supplier and calling Russia’s cuts in natural gas a political bid to divide them over their support for Ukraine.

Germany this week rejected another proposal by Putin to step up gas flows to Europe via a link of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — a pipeline that has never been operational. Moscow cut off the parallel Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline over what it claimed were technical problems.

Asked to comment on an assertion by Putin that Russia had foiled an attack on the Turk Stream gas pipeline, Erdogan said Turkey was taking every step necessary to secure the pipeline.