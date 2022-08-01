dayton-daily-news logo
Turkey says first grain ship set to depart Ukrainian port

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Turkey’s defense ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain will set off from the port of Odesa on Monday

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain will set off from the port of Odesa on Monday.

The ministry says the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni, which has been loaded with corn, will depart Odesa for Lebanon at 0530 GMT.

The ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.

