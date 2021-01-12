Turkey says its ready to repair frayed ties with Europe

Erdogan said: “We are ready to put our relations back on track and we expect the EU to show the same determination.”

Greece and Turkey announced on Monday that they would restart talks aimed at resolving disagreements tensions on Jan. 25 in Istanbul. The talks would be the 61st round of a long-running process of negotiations between the two.

“We are inviting Greece, which has been increasing its airspace violations and unlawful activities in islands that are demilitarized, to give up their actions that are raising tensions. I believe that the exploratory talks with our neighbor Greece ... will, God willing, herald of a new period,” said Erdogan.

He added: “We want to save our relationship with our Mediterranean neighbor, France, from the line of tension with a new visionary approach,”

Turkey began EU membership negotiations in 2005 but the talks have come to a standstill. The EU frequently accuses Turkey for drifting away from European democratic values but relies on the country to prevent refugees and migrants from crossing into European nations.

Erdogan told the EU ambassadors that he believes that Turkey’s membership in the EU would help overcome “uncertainties” created by Britain’s departure.

“Uncertainties that are increasing with Brexit can only be dissipated with Turkey receiving its rightful place in the European family,” Erdogan said.

Robert Badenbieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.