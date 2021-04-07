Turkey sentences dozens to life terms over 2016 failed coup

The court also sentenced one person to 61 years in prison while 106 defendants received terms ranging from six to 16 years. Other defendants were either acquitted or were not given prison terms, Anadolu said.

On July 15, 2016, factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow Erdogan. Fighter jets bombed parliament and other spots in Turkey’s capital. Heeding a call by the president, thousands took to the streets to stop the coup.

A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded. Around 35 alleged coup plotters were also killed.

The government has designated Gulen’s network a terrorist group, another claim he denies. He lives in the United States.

