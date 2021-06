Turkey welcomes back tourists, hopes to recoup losses

Turkey relies on tourism revenues for its foreign currency needs, at a time when it's been hit by double-digit inflation and a sinking currency, exacerbated by the pandemic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said this year’s season is crucial.

“We will ensure that tourism professionals can utilize at least the second half of the 2021 season,” he said Saturday, inaugurating a hotel in Antalya. “We aim to get a much bigger share of the tourism cake” along with recouping losses.

German Renata Malzahn, vacationing in the Side resort, known for its ancient ruins overlooking the beach, said she was well aware Turkey needs visitors.

“I think the easing of travel restrictions to Turkey was well overdue,” she said after getting a traditional scrub and bath at her hotel’s Turkish hammam. “If you ease (travel) restrictions with regard to other countries ... you should not exclude Turkey, because the people here also urgently need visitors like us, otherwise the country collapses.”

A spring COVID-19 spike in Turkey, when daily infections hit a record high of 63,000, drew travel warnings. The U.K. and France put Turkey on their red lists requiring returning tourists to quarantine, and Russia suspended flights in April.

The fear of another missed season prompted the government to exclude tourists from what they called a “full lockdown” for Turks.

Tourism workers got priority in vaccinations and the tourism ministry shared a promotional video of mask-wearing staff that said “Enjoy, I’m vaccinated.” The video was taken down after a public outcry on social media, with some people saying it presented Turks as subservient to foreign visitors.

With daily infections down to a 7-day average of 5,645, some countries reassessed their travel warnings this month. France and Germany have removed Turkey from the high-risk list and on Tuesday Russia resumed flights — with Turkish TV stations providing live coverage of the first Russians landing.

The industry is hoping that Britain, Turkey's third-largest tourism market, will also remove the country from its red list.

Turkey’s civil aviation updated its requirements on June 21, saying a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival would be required for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated or cannot show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Jens Brauer, another German tourist, said he feels safe in Turkey. “They are doing a lot (in terms of safety measures) in the hotel, notably keeping safe distances, wearing masks," he said.

But Turkey’s push for foreign tourists could engender risks for the local population. Though hospitalizations and deaths have decreased and vaccinations have gained momentum, only 17% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Tourists from countries where a more contagious variant is spreading could affect Turkey. In Russia, daily infections have soared and vaccination numbers are low.

Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, contributed.

A partial view of the ancient Roman theatre in Antalya, southern Turkey, on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Hotels in Turkey's Antalya region, a destination beloved by holidaymakers, are preparing to finally resume operations as they expect the return of international tourists after months of setbacks caused by the pandemic that halted travel. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Tourists visit the 150A.D Roman temple dedicated to Apollo the Greek and Roman god of music, harmony and light, in Antalya, southern Turkey, on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Hotels in Turkey's Antalya region, a destination beloved by holidaymakers, are preparing to finally resume operations as they expect the return of international tourists after months of setbacks caused by the pandemic that halted travel. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

German couple Renate Malzahn and her husband, Harry Malzahn enjoy a Turkish bath in Antalya, southern Turkey, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Hotels in Turkey's Antalya region, a destination beloved by holidaymakers, are preparing to finally resume operations as they expect the return of international tourists after months of setbacks caused by the pandemic that halted travel. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Polish tourist Maciej Pol Ogrodnik and his wife Izabela pose after an interview, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Hotels in Turkey's Antalya region, a destination beloved by holidaymakers, are preparing to finally resume operations as they expect the return of international tourists after months of setbacks caused by the pandemic that halted travel. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Tourists visit the 150AD Roman temple dedicated to Apollo the Greek and Roman god of music, harmony and light, in Antalya, southern Turkey, on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Hotels in Turkey's Antalya region, a destination beloved by holidaymakers, are preparing to finally resume operations as they expect the return of international tourists after months of setbacks caused by the pandemic that halted travel. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

