Turkey's central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 19%

The bank said in a statement that the interest rate would be determined at a level about inflation and a “tight” monetary policy would continue “to maintain a strong disinflationary effect… and the medium-term 5% (inflation) target is reached.” Data from May put inflation in Turkey at 16.59%.

The statement said an increase in exports, slower credit growth and Turkey’s accelerating vaccination rollout would improve the current account balance and the central bank “will continue to use decisively all available instruments in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability.”