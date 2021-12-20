Turkey's Erdogan announces moves to encourage lira savings

The lira strengthened by 18% against the U.S. currency following Erdogan's announcement. Still, the Turkish currency has depreciated by about 45% against the dollar this year.

Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a key interest rate by 5 percentage points — to 14% — since September. The bank is widely believed to be acting under pressure from Erdogan, who has proclaimed himself an enemy of interest rates and dismissed three bank governors over reported disagreements on borrowing costs.

Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, contrary to conventional economic thinking. He has vowed to keep rates low and prioritize growth, exports and employment.

“With the drop of the interest rates, we will experience together in a few months how the inflation rate will begin to fall," Erdogan said.

The weakened lira is driving prices higher, making imports, fuel and everyday goods more expensive. Many people in the country of more than 83 million are struggling to buy food and other basic needs.

On Sunday, Erdogan vowed to continue to keep interest rates low, citing Islamic teachings against usury, saying: “Don’t expect anything else from me.”

Also Sunday, he pledged to bring inflation down to 4% as his government has done in the past. He dismissed speculation that his government may implement capital controls by expressing a commitment to free market rules.

The Turkish leader later took a swipe at TUSIAD, a group of Turkey’s top businesses, which had urged the government to return to “the generally accepted rules of economics.”

Caption A man ties a Turkish flag to a pole on top of a popular food restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the dollar on Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rate despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups who called for a change of course. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Caption A man ties a Turkish flag to a pole on top of a popular food restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the dollar on Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rate despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups who called for a change of course. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco