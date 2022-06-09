Turkey's Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.

”(Recep) Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance,” Erdogan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and a nationalist party. “If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.”