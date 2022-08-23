Turkey's Erdogan vows continued support for Palestinians

Last week, Israel and Turkey announced they were restoring full diplomatic relations in the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries.

Turkey and Israel were once close regional allies, but the relationship disintegrated under Erdogan, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has objected to Turkey’s embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Following an attempt at mending ties, Turkey recalled its ambassador again in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Palestinians didn't object to the improvement of relations between Turkey and Israel.

“The dialogue (with Israel) will allow us to better defend the Palestinians,” Cavusoglu told Haber Global television in an interview. “They say this themselves. “

“The steps that we are taking does not mean that Turkey will make concessions,” he said.

Cavusoglu said a new ambassador would be named soon.

Combined Shape Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Combined Shape Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

