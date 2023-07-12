BreakingNews
Dayton man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
X

Turkey's parliament won't ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid before October, Erdogan says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KARL RITTER and ANDREW WILKS, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Turkey’s president says Sweden’s NATO membership bid won't be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Wednesday that Sweden’s NATO membership bid would not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October.

He said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that the process would have to wait until after lawmakers return from a summer recess.

“The parliament is not in session for the upcoming two months … but our target is to finalize this matter as swiftly as possible,” he said.

Turkey on Monday withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision by Erdogan was a significant move toward Sweden's membership and came after days of intensive meetings.

Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd. Both Nordic countries were historically nonaligned until the war increased fears of Russian aggression.

___

Wilks reported from Istanbul, Turkey.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
European Union lawmakers back a major plan to protect nature and fight...
2
No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has breakout performance for Hornets...
3
'Succession' leads all Emmy nominees with 27 as HBO dominates; 'Ted...
4
Explosion along Lebanon-Israel border wounds 3 members off militant...
5
List of top Emmy nominations
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top