Turkish central bank makes huge rate cut amid 83% inflation

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Thursday lowered the benchmark rate by a massive 1.5 percentage points, to 10.5%. The bank cut rates by 1 percentage point each in August and September. The bank had kept the rate at 14% for eight months, pausing a previous round of cuts that triggered a currency crisis.

Turkey has followed Erdogan’s belief that high borrowing costs cause high inflation, though traditional economic thinking says that raising rates is the antidote to inflation. The country saw inflation hit a staggering 83.45% in official September statistics, making it difficult for people to afford to buy necessities.