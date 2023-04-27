Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election

The overseas balloting began amid concerns over Erdogan's health, after he was forced to cancel election rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was scheduled to attend a ceremony Thursday via video link to mark the inauguration of Turkey's first nuclear power plant.

Among the biggest contingent of overseas voters are 1.5 million Turks in Germany, who can cast their ballots in presidential and parliamentary elections at 16 polling sites across the country until May 9. Voting in Turkey itself doesn't take place until May 14.