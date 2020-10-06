Turkish diplomat denounces Armenia on trip to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who also met with Cavusoglu, thanked Turkey for its support.

“This support inspires us, gives us additional strength and at the same time plays an important role in ensuring stability and prosperity in the region,” Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan said that Armenia's withdrawal from the separatist region was the sole condition to end the fighting. Armenian officials alleged that Turkey’ was involved in the conflict and supplying Azerbaijan with weapons and fighters from Syria.

Turkey has publicly backed Azerbaijan in the recent flareup of violence but denied sending arms or foreign fighters.

Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union’s collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people.

By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but also substantial areas outside the territory borders.

The recent fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh marks the biggest escalation in the conflict. According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, about 220 servicemen on their side have died in the clashes. The state-run Armenian Unified Infocenter said 21 civilians have been killed in the region and 82 others wounded.

Azerbaijani authorities haven’t given details about military casualties, but said 27 civilians were killed and 141 wounded.

Fraser reported from Ankara. Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed.

Damage in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes in the territorial capital of Stepanakert, which came under intense attacks all weekend. (Areg Balayan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Areg Balayan Credit: Areg Balayan

People sit in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes in the territorial capital of Stepanakert, which came under intense attacks all weekend. (Areg Balayan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Areg Balayan Credit: Areg Balayan

Armenian Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan holds up a piece of shrapnel retrieved after shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, during a news conference in the city of Goris, Armenia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes in the territorial capital of Stepanakert, which came under intense attacks all weekend. Residents told the Russian state RIA Novosti news agency that parts of the city were suffering shortages of electricity and gas after the strikes. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Damage inside an apartment after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes in the territorial capital of Stepanakert, which came under intense attacks all weekend. (Areg Balayan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Areg Balayan Credit: Areg Balayan

Damages in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenian military officials reported missile strikes in the territorial capital of Stepanakert, which came under intense attacks all weekend. (Areg Balayan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Areg Balayan Credit: Areg Balayan

A view of school damaged after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

A view of the damage in a corridor of school after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

An unexploded projectile of a multiple rocket launcher stuck in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked.(David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan