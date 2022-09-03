Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

Turkey claims Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea.

“You occupying the islands doesn’t bind us," Erdogan said Saturday. "When the time comes, we’ll do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come down suddenly one night.”

He added: “Look at history, if you go further, the price will be heavy.”

“We have one sentence to Greece: Don’t forget Izmir," Erdogan said, in a reference to a crushing defeat of occupying Greek forces in the western city by the Turkish military in 1922.

Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held rare talks over lunch in Istanbul in March but that positive trend diminished soon after. In May, Erdogan said he would no longer speak with Mitsotakis after the Greek premier visited Washington where he pushed to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets while lobbying against Turkey’s attempts to upgrade its F-16 fleet.

Erdogan said in July that Turkey didn't have interest in war with Greece, but said the country should stop violating Turkish airspace.