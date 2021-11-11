Turkish lira slides to new low after jump in US inflation

The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.97 against the dollar early Thursday before settling at around 9.93 against the U.S. currency. The Turkish currency has lost some 25% of its value since the start of the year.

The lira’s slump came after U.S. consumer prices jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1990, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The increase was 0.9% from September to October.