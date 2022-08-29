Turkish opposition seeks probe into bribery allegations

On Monday, at least five opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican Peoples Party, or CHP, filed criminal complaints demanding that the judiciary — which they accuse of being subservient to Erdogan’s nationalist government — take action over the allegations.

“We know that the judiciary is currently in the service of the government,” said Mustafa Yeneroglu of the opposition Democracy and Progress Party, or DEVA. “However, we will file a criminal complaint ... in order for it to go down in history. One day, there will be responsible prosecutors who will go after these disgraces.”

Peker, a 51-year-old fugitive crime boss, once openly supported Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party. He became a social media phenomenon last year after he posted a series of videos from his stated base in the United Arab Emirates making scandalous accusations against Turkish political figures.

More recently, he has been making corruption allegations through his Twitter account, after he was reportedly advised to stop recording videos for security reasons.

Combined Shape Caption A group of lawmakers from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, speak to the media after they filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. A fugitive mafia boss-turned-whistleblower has accused a group of people, including a presidential advisor and a ruling party legislator, of demanding bribes from a businesswoman. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined Shape Caption Umit Ozdag, the leader of nationalist Victory Party, speaks to the media after he filed a legal complaint, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, demanding that prosecutors investigate allegations of corruption. A fugitive mafia boss-turned-whistleblower has accused a group of people, including a presidential advisor and a ruling party legislator, of demanding bribes from a businesswoman. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici