Turkish police seek to prevent being filmed at protests

The Progressive Lawyers Association posted on its Twitter account a document purporting to be a security department circular. The document, dated April 27 and signed by national police chief Mehmet Aktas, argues that the filming of police officials amounts to a violation of their right to privacy and prevents them from carrying out their duties. It then instructs officers to prevent people from using their cellphones to record or film police during demonstrations, and calls on them to “take legal action" if needed

There was no official confirmation of the instruction to police, which was also reported by several media outlets.