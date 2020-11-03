Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Meanwhile, death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey's third-largest city.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.

The vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries occurred in Izmir. Two teenagers also died and 19 people were injured on the Greek island of Samos, near the quake’s epicenter in the Aegean Sea.

Officials said 147 quake survivors were still hospitalized, and three of them were in serious condition.

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

In this photo made available by Turkey's Health Ministry, 3-year-old girl Elif Perincek rests in her hospital bed after she was rescued from the rubble of a building some 65 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

In this slow expose photograph, members of rescue services work in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Local residents comfort each other as they watch members of rescue services working on the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

People watch from a playground the debris of a collapsed building, in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Local residents living in tents outdoors try to stay warm in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

