Turner will not be disciplined by MLB for return to field

Manfred said he spoke with Turner and “I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward.”

Turner said he watched the final two innings with his wife Kourtney in a doctor’s office in the clubhouse and he assumed there was no objection by Dodgers officials to his returning to the field. He also said that when he returned to the field, he thought few people would be there and his plan was to take a quick photo with his wife.

“However, what was intended to be a photo capturing the two of us turned into several greetings and photos where I briefly and unwisely removed my mask,” Turner said in a statement. “In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife. I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member, and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk.”

Turner, who turns 36 on Nov. 23, became a free agent after completing a $64 million, four-year contract. This was the seventh season with the Dodgers, who won their first title since 1988, and the red-haired, bearded third baseman was a key component.

“No player was more instrumental in allowing the Dodgers to overcome the adversity created by the pandemic than Justin Turner, as he set an example for his teammates and advocated for enhanced safety measures that went above and beyond league requirements,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Justin’s leadership played a large part in helping the Dodgers safely complete the entire season."

Turner became MLB's first player to test positive in 59 days. The Dodgers spent the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series at the Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas as part of a postseason bubble environment, and MLB has not explained the factors surrounding the positive test.

“While the events following the conclusion of the World Series were unfortunate, there is no question about who Justin Turner is, and what he means to his teammates, the Dodger organization and the City of Los Angeles,” Kasten said.

Manfred said MLB is making its COVID-19 testing laboratory available during the offseason for underserved areas in communities where major league teams are based.

