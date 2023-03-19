Turner's grand slam lifts US over Venezuela, into WBC semis

Luis Arraez, playing the ballpark that he'll soon call home with the Miami Marlins, hit two home runs for Venezuela.

The U.S. team boasts a roster of big names that many picked to repeat as WBC champions.

All nine batters in Team USA’s lineup are all-stars, including Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The United States is in the top six in the tournament in batting average (.296), RBIs (34) and hits (48), and every U.S. starter had a hit Saturday night.

Venezuela took a 6-5 lead in a four-run fifth after Ronald Acuña Jr.’s sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Salvador Perez drove in the tying run with a line-drive double that sneaked just inside the left-field foul line.

Arraez hit a two-run drive to right field in the first, his first home run in his new home park, and added another in the seventh to give Venezuela a two-run lead. Arraez, the reigning AL batting champion, was traded to the WBC host Miami Marlins this offseason after four seasons in Minnesota.

Bard replaced starter U.S. starter Lance Lynn with a three-run lead in the fifth and loaded the bases with two walks, an infield hit and a hit by pitch that injured Altuve.

Bard was pulled after Gleyber Torres scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3. Venezuela added its last three runs against Jason Adam, who managed to get out of the inning in 10 pitches.

Team USA hit five straight singles to start the game. Betts led off the first with an infield single, then the speedster raced from first to third on Trout’s single, forcing a throwing error by Acuña to score.

Kyle Tucker also hit a homer for the U.S.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP