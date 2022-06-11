dayton-daily-news logo
Turnovers doom Celtics once again, lose Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics react from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Celtics react from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics couldn't hold off the Golden State Warriors and had trouble taking care of the basketball

BOSTON (AP) — For three quarters, the Boston Celtics responded to nearly every punch the Golden State Warriors threw at them.

But mistakes and an inability to beat back one final charge by Golden State in the fourth quarter has left the Celtics cost the Celtics in a 107-97 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Now, with the series tied, Game 5 will be Monday night at Golden State.

Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but was just 8 of 23 from the field had six of Boston’s 16 turnovers which led to 19 Golden State points.

The Celtics are now 1-6 this postseason when committing 16 or more turnovers. They are 13-2 when that number is 15 or fewer.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Marcus Smart 18.

The setback overshadowed a big night by Boston big man Robert Williams, who had seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks before being forced to the bench as he began to hobble on his surgically repaired left knee.

His availability going forward will a concern heading into Game 5.

The Celtics seemed to be in control, hitting 15 3-pointers and responding to several scoring runs by the Warriors.

Things changed in the fourth, as Boston’s turnovers continued to mount as they were outscored 28-19 in the final 12 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

