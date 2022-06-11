Turnovers doom Celtics once again, lose Game 4 of NBA Finals

The setback overshadowed a big night by Boston big man Robert Williams, who had seven points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks before being forced to the bench as he began to hobble on his surgically repaired left knee.

His availability going forward will a concern heading into Game 5.

The Celtics seemed to be in control, hitting 15 3-pointers and responding to several scoring runs by the Warriors.

Things changed in the fourth, as Boston’s turnovers continued to mount as they were outscored 28-19 in the final 12 minutes.

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) passes the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne