Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson makes midseason move to LSU

Johnson spent nine seasons as a college pitching coach before the Twins plucked him with a keen eye on his background in biomechanics. He has a master’s degree in kinesiology.

Johnson, who was born in Atlanta and raised in Arkansas, where he has has kept an offseason home, also had stops at Mississippi State, Dallas Baptist and Central Arkansas. He was a high school coach before entering the college ranks.

Johnson presided over pitching staffs for division champion teams in his first two years, and the Twins have returned to the top of the AL Central this season with a 3.78 team ERA that ranks 11th in the majors. The Twins ranked 26th in ERA last year, fourth in 2020 and ninth in 2019 while Johnson was in charge of the staff.

The Twins set a single-season club record with 1,463 strikeouts in 2019. José Berríos and Jake Odorizzi were All-Star selections in 2019, and Taylor Rogers made the team in 2021. Twins pitchers routinely praised Johnson's energy, positivity and wisdom, as recently as Saturday night when Chris Archer threw five shutout innings with one hit allowed to Colorado.

"Wes is one of my biggest advocates," Archer said after the 6-0 win at Target Field. "We do a lot of work, mental and physical, in between starts."

The Athletic reported that Johnson will receive a hefty raise at LSU, which planned an announcement for Monday. The Tigers are one of only three schools that have won six national championships, all of which were accumulated between 1991 and 2009. They've made the College World Series 18 times, most recently in 2017.

Coach Jay Johnson just finished his first season at LSU, which went 40-22 and was eliminated by Southern Mississippi in the final game of their NCAA regional, and has lost two staff members to head coach promotions at other power conference programs. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald went to Kansas, and pitching coach Jason Kelly went to Washington.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watches a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watches a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig