Twins lose combo no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th vs Royals

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Nation & World
Updated 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins’ bid to pitch a combined no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals ended when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins' bid to pitch a combined no-hitter against the Kansas City Royals ended when Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning.

Witt's hit came against reliever Jovani Moran on Tuesday night.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches in seven innings. The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

Moran issued a pair of one-out walks in the ninth before Witt pulled a clean double to left field.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

