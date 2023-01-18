Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture

Even when all added up, the money raised from the auction, which closes Wednesday, is unlikely to make a dent in Twitter's financial obligations.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October and the company is on the hook for about $1 billion a year in interest payments from the deal. Most of Musk's wealth is tied to his ownership of Tesla shares, which have lost more than 40% of their value since he took ownership of Twitter in late October. He sold nearly $23 billion worth of the electric vehicle company's stock to fund the purchase since April, when he started building a position in Twitter. He's even lost the top spot for the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes.

Twitter, which no longer has a media relations department, did not immediately respond to a message for comment Wednesday.

Musk defended his extreme cost cutting measures in December in a late night Twitter Spaces call.

“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” Musk said on Dec. 21.