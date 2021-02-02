Twitter limits access to Turkish minister's LGBT tweet

For weeks, students and faculty at Istanbul’s prestigious Bogazici University have been protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of Melih Bulu, a figure who has links to his ruling party, as the university’s rector. They have been calling for Bulu’s resignation and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president.

Late on Monday, police clashed with demonstrators who staged protests demanding the release of a group of students who were arrested over the weekend on charges of inciting hatred and insulting religious values for a poster displayed at Bogazici University, that depicted Islam’s most sacred site with LGBT flags. Authorities said 159 people were detained in the clashes, although several were later released.