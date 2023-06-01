Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment

Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That's down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October.

It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it's required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can’t be verified.