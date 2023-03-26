X

Twitter: parts of its source code leaked online

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online

NEW YORK (AP) — Some parts of Twitter's source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday.

According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.

Twitter noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

The leak creates more challenges for billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last October for $44 billion and has had massive layoffs since then.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

