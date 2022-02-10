Twitter posts loss for 2021, but stock up on share buyback

The San Francisco company authorized a new $4 billion share repurchase program that replaces a previous $2 billion program from 2020.

Twitter shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading. That's in contrast to the stock plunge of Facebook parent Meta when it reported lower profits last week.

The loss Twitter reported last year is tied to a one-time net charge of $766 million from a lawsuit settlement. Twitter has said it would pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform.

Thursday's earnings report is the first presented by new CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over after co-founder Jack Dorsey resigned in late November.

Agrawal had served as Twitter's chief technology officer since 2017, and Wall Street generally welcomed his promotion. But he faces a steep learning curve, having to step out from his largely technical background and confront social and political issues, including misinformation, abuse and effects on mental health.