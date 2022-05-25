Twitter shareholders meet amid Elon Musk's takeover drama

CEO Parag Agrawal said executives won't be answering any questions surrounding the proposal. Even a question from a stockholder asking what will happen to his shares if someone buys Twitter and takes it private was shot down. (If this happens, the stockholder would be paid the agreed-upon purchase price for each share and the stock would be delisted).

But the drama surrounding his offer — almost all of it created by Musk himself — threatened to spill over into Wednesday's proceedings. Shareholders raising proposals for a vote frequently invoked his name. One proposal by the New York State and Local Retirement System called for a report on Twitter's policies and procedures around political contributions using corporate funds. It passed in a preliminary vote.