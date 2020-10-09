Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of US election

The San Francisco company is also placing tighter limits on politicians with more than 100,000 followers, a category that includes President Donald Trump with 87 million and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, with 10 million. If these users tweet misleading information, the tweets will get a label saying the information is disputed. Anyone who wants to see the tweets will have to tap through the warning; even then, they won't be able to like, retweet or comment on it.

The changes come a day after Facebook announced similar new restrictions ahead of the election, which is less than three weeks away. Early voting has already started in some states. Unlike Facebook, which imposed new restriction on political ads on Thursday — banning them on Nov. 3 after the polls close for at least a week — Twitter hasn't allowed any political advertisements for some time.

Social media companies appear to be learning how to rapidly respond to existing and anticipated threats to the election process. Trump’s campaign and its GOP allies have been going to new lengths to contest election procedures and to question the integrity of mail-in ballots. Trump has also refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, although both parties have rejected his comments and vowed a peaceful transition.