2 dead and others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

There was no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said. Heavy police presence was seen lined along North Rainbow Boulevard.

In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital. Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said in a press conference.

Officials said they are still investigating a motive.

"They said get out, get out, get out," Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting started, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."

