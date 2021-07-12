Two Jordanians sentenced to 15 years over alleged royal plot

Hamzah denied the allegations in video statements released in April after he was placed under house arrest, saying he was being silenced for speaking out against corruption and poor governance. The royal family later said it had resolved the dispute with Hamzah, whose exact status is unknown but was never formally charged.

Abdullah is expected in Washington on July 19, when he will be the first Arab leader to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House. Jordan is a close U.S. ally in the Middle East and is seen as a key partner in eventually reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Lt. Col. Muwafaq al-Masaeed, a military judge, announced the verdict following a closed-door trial that consisted of just six hearings. The two were sentenced to 15 years for each of two felonies, but the judge said only one sentence would be imposed on them.

Reporters were only allowed to watch the proceedings on a video feed set up in a tent outside the heavily guarded courthouse. The two defendants, handcuffed and wearing blue prison uniforms, were escorted into the building by masked members of the security forces.

Before the verdict was announced, Michael Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor hired by Awadallah's U.S.-based family, told The Associated Press that the trial was “completely unfair."

Awadallah says he has been been beaten, subjected to electrical shock and was threatened with future mistreatment “if he didn’t confess," Sullivan said.

Sullivan, a former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and former acting director of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said any conviction would be appealed.

The court denied requests by Jordanian defense lawyers to call witnesses and prosecutors only shared purported transcripts, but not audio, from surveillance of the alleged plotters.

The prosecutor’s office at the state security court denied the trial was unfair, saying Awadallah was given due process in line with Jordanian law and was not mistreated in any way. It said Awadallah only raised the torture allegations as the verdict neared.

Awadallah, who also holds Jordanian and Saudi citizenship, served as head of the royal court and government minister in Jordan. He has extensive business interests in the Gulf and has advised Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on attracting foreign investment. The Awadallah family urged the Biden administration to call for his release.

Associated Press writer Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem contributed.

Jordan Television broadcasts Lieutenant-colonel Muwafaq al-Masaeed, military judge and president of state security court, reading the verdict in the sedition case of two former officials accused of helping Jordanian Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II, in Amman, Jordan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The court sentenced the two to 15 years in prison. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) Credit: Raad Adayleh Credit: Raad Adayleh

