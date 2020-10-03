Two members of Senate Judiciary panel positive for virus

"We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more," tweeted Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so.”

Several other members of the Senate Judiciary panel attended the White House ceremony, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo. Blackburn said she tested negative after the event and Crapo said he “recently” had a negative test but an aide did not specify when he took it. Representatives for Hawley and Sasse did not respond to questions about whether they had been tested.

Graham was not at the White House on Saturday but sees Trump frequently; he said Friday that he had taken a test after interacting with Lee and it was negative.

Confirmation hearings for Barrett, who would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, are scheduled to last for four days. McConnell showed little interest in delaying the hearings at an event in Kentucky on Friday, saying that the Senate had been operating amid coronavirus since May and he expected to proceed normally in the coming weeks before the election. He said he thought remote hearings could work if some senators couldn’t attend.

Graham also suggested the possibility of remote hearings, saying in a Twitter post that “any senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so.” Senators cannot vote virtually, however, so Republicans would need a full slate of committee members to approve the nomination shortly after the hearings and all of their senators on the floor for a final confirmation vote, which they hope will happen the last week of October.

Tillis is in a competitive re-election race against Democrat Cal Cunningham and the two debated Thursday evening. On Twitter, Cunningham said he wished Tillis a quick recovery and said he would also get tested.

Barrett, who was with Trump and many others on Saturday and met with Lee, Tillis and other members of the Judiciary panel this week, tested negative, the White House said Friday. It was confirmed that she had a mild case of COVID earlier this year and has now recovered.

Trump, who has consistently downplayed the virus and often discouraged the use of masks, was flown to Walter Reed on Friday evening after experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and fever. The White House said the visit was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C. contributed to this report.

In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, at the Capitol in Washington. Hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Lee revealed he too had been infected with the disease. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds