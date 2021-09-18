Two-way star Shohei Ohtani to pitch Sunday for Angels

Ohtani threw about 30 pitches Friday, and the Angels decided their two-way superstar isn't done yet on the mound as they finish out another non-playoff season.

Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 pitching starts this season for the Angels, but the AL MVP candidate felt arm fatigue Wednesday while playing catch. He also got raked by the Astros last Friday in Houston, giving up six runs and nine hits while failing to get out of the fourth inning of his first loss since May.