Typhoon blows across Shanghai, fills city roads with water

The provincial government warned of possible mountain torrents in 23 districts and counties. A less severe alert was issued in neighboring Jiangsu province, where nearly 10,000 people were evacuated to safety.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, although losses to agriculture are expected to be heavy. The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan.

In-fa is expected to move north-northwesterly further inland, weakening steadily as it goes.

In central China's Henan province, rescue work in the wake of flooding that began July 17 was ongoing, with supplies being trucked in ahead of more heavy rain expected in the forecast. The floods have killed at least 69 people, including 12 in the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou.

Migrant workers share power source in an exhibition hall after being evacuated from their workplaces in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Sunday, July 25, 2021. A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Evacuees share a mobile phone in an exhibition hall in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Sunday, July 25, 2021. A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Migrant workers and their families rest in an exhibition hall after being evacuated from their workplaces in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Sunday, July 25, 2021. A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Migrant workers and their families rest in an exhibition hall after being evacuated from their workplaces in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province Sunday, July 25, 2021. A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman carrying an umbrella braces against the wind and rain as Typhoon In-fa sweeps through Shanghai in China Sunday, July 25, 2021. Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday after people living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors. (AP Photo/Chen Si) Credit: Chen Si Credit: Chen Si