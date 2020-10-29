Typhoon, landslides leave 19 dead, 64 missing in Vietnam

Authorities later said that 15 bodies have been found with 38 others missing in the two villages but did immediately provide a breakdown and other details.

Tra Leng remains inaccessible due to damaged roads and other landslides and government disaster-response teams were using bulldozers and excavators to open up a road to bring in more rescuers and heavy equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung traveled to the site where soldiers were clearing up a landslide with bulldozers and ordered officers to urgently bring in troops to the landslide-hit village.

“We must reach the landslide site the fastest way. First, send in more soldiers before we can get the big machine there. We have to reach the area by all means, including by using helicopters,” he said.

Tra Leng and Tran Van lie in the mountains of the hard-hit province of Quang Nam in a coastal region still recovering from floods that killed 136 people and destroyed hundreds of houses earlier this month.

Four people were killed by falling trees and collapsed houses in Quang Nam and Gia Lai provinces when the typhoon slammed into the coast Wednesday. Rescuers have not found any survivors while searching for the two fishing boats that sank off Binh Dinh province, state media said.

The typhoon blew off roofs of about 56,000 houses and caused a massive blackout in Quang Ngai province, where 1.7 million people endured the typhoon onslaught overnight in darkness, according to Vietnam News.

At least 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters and authorities shut down offices, factories and schools to prevent casualties.

The typhoon left at least 16 people dead in the Philippines before blowing across the South China Sea toward Vietnam.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

A rescue worker wades in mud from a landslide in Quang Nam province, Vietnam on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Vietnam's state media reports that landslides set off by Typhoon Molave have killed several people with dozens of others missing in the country's central region. (Pham Khanh Ly/VNA via AP) Credit: Pham Khanh Ly Credit: Pham Khanh Ly