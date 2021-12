Typhoon leaves 19 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage. “Most of our commercial and cargo vessels ... are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country.”

Vice Gov. Nilo Demerey managed to reach a nearby province and told DZMM radio network that at least six residents died and that “almost 95% of houses in Dinagat have no roof,” and even emergency shelters were destroyed.

“We’re currently doing repairs because even our evacuation centers were destroyed. There are no shelters, the churches, gymnasium, schools, public markets and even the capitol were all shattered,” Demerey said.

Pictures posted on Dinagat’s website show low-slung houses with roofs either blown off or damaged and surrounded by tin roof sheets and debris.

In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coast guard said its personnel on board rubber boats rescued residents who were trapped on roofs and trees, as waters rose rapidly. It released footage showing coast guard staff helping people from the roof of a house nearly engulfed by brownish floodwater to a rubber boat. They also help a villager climb down from a tree above the floodwater while another man, also wearing an orange life vest, waits for his turn.

With government contingency funds used for the coronavirus pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would look for money to help the provinces. He planned to visit the devastated region this weekend.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Caption Residents line up for gasoline after Typhoon Rai damaged parts of Cebu city, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Cheryl Baldicantos)

Caption Residents line up to charge their phones for free at a mall after Typhoon Rai damaged power lines and other parts of Cebu city, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Residents line up to charge their phones for free at a mall after Typhoon Rai damaged power lines and other parts of Cebu city, central Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Residents line up for gasoline as power lines and parts of Cebu city, central Philippines, were damaged due to Typhoon Rai on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption Residents charge their phones for free at a mall as most parts of Cebu city, central Philippines, remain without electricity due to Typhoon Rai on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Negros Occidental, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers carry a child as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Loboc, Bohol, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Loboc, Bohol, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers pull a rubber boat as they assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Loboc, Bohol, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Caption In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers assist residents who were trapped in their homes after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Rai inundated their village in Loboc, Bohol, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)