Typhoon Shanshan threatens heavy rain and traffic disruption in southwestern Japan

So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.

Japan Railway companies that operate Shinkansen super-express trains said services may be suspended in Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, as well as large parts of the main island of Honshu between Wednesday and Sunday.

The JMA said up to 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rainfall on the Amami island over the next 24 hours, and up to 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) in the Kyushu region from Wednesday to Thursday.

Fishers in the Kyushu region tied their boats to the port facilities Monday to prepare for the typhoon.

