U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet

Mullen is arguably the band's founder; the four members met in his Dublin kitchen to answer an ad he had placed on a high school bulletin board seeking musicians. U2 wouldn't detail his health concerns, but a report in The Washington Post in November said the drummer had issues with his neck and elbows that needed surgery.

Only twice before has the band taken stage without all four members — when Clayton missed a gig in Australia for health reasons in 1993, and after Mullen broke his foot in a motorcycle accident in 1978, according to Bono's book, “Surrender.”

Mullen will be replaced in Las Vegas by Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg.

Next month U2 is planning to release the disc “Songs of Surrender,” featuring re-recorded and re-imagined versions of 40 songs from its catalog.

The Edge said he was impressed by the state-of-the-art sound and video system being constructed for the MSG Sphere. “We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation,” he said.