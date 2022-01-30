UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote on Twitter that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into “the depths of the UAE." He did not elaborate and there was nothing immediately reported on the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit. The ceremonial leader met Sunday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Herzog's office later told The Associated Press that the trip was “expected to continue as planned” when asked about the missile interception. It did not elaborate. Herzog was scheduled to visit Dubai's Expo 2020 world's fair Monday, which the Houthis had previously threatened to target.

Last week, a similar attack saw both Emirati and U.S. forces fire interceptor missiles to bring down down a Houthi attack. The week before that saw a Houthi drone-and-missile attack strike an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot, killing three people and wounding six others.

___

Associated Press writer Isabel Debre in Dubai contributed to this report.

___

Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom