UAE rolls out plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

The nation's plan to lure foreign talent over the next decades reflects an emerging contrast with the other sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf that are growing increasingly protectionist as they try to diversify their oil-bound economies. Now marking its 50th anniversary, the UAE is seeking to accelerate its economic and social reforms to rebrand for a post-pandemic future. Portraying the country as an open-minded, bustling trade and finance hub, the government promised to pour $13.6 billion into the economy in the next year and $150 billion by 2030.

“We are building the new 50 years’ economy,” Abdulla bin Touq, the economy minister, said in an interview. “Anyone who is trying to be more conservative and trying to close their markets, the value is going to be only in the short-term, but in the long-term, they’re harming their economies.”